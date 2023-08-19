‘There won’t be libraries left’: how a Florida county became the book ban heartland of the US

Articles

As the extremist group Moms for Liberty flourishes in Clay county, a campaign of outrage has books disappearing from school shelves

“Why do you need to know how to masturbate when you still got skid marks in your underwear?” asks Tia Bess, the newly appointed national director of outreach for the conservative advocacy group Moms for Liberty.

Inside a squat Pentecostal church on a country road in Clay Hill, Florida, Bess flips through a large illustrated handbook titled It’s Perfectly Normal, marketed to kids ages 10 and up,intended as a primer about the onset of puberty.

