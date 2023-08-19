The week in audio: Can You Dig It?; Blond Ambition; The Lavender Scare; For Fitness Sake – review

Articles

A docu-drama digs deep into the origins of hip-hop, which turned 50 this week, while critic Ann Powers deciphers Madonna’s success. Plus: an anti-LGBT witch-hunt in 1950s America

Can You Dig It? |Audible Originals

Blond Ambition: Growing Up With Madonna (BBC Radio 4) | BBC Sounds

The Lavender Scare |NPR

For Fitness Sake(BBC Local Radio) | BBC Sounds

Hip-hop turned 50 last week.In commemoration, Chuck D, the co-founder and frontman of Public Enemy, has narrated a deep-dive into the origins of the genre in a five-part docu-drama podcast series Can You Dig It? for Audible Originals. It blends “immersive reenactments, oral history and expert discussion”. The first two episodes explore the place in which the genre first emerged – the Bronx in the late 1960s and early 70s – and discuss the social and political landscape; the ways that poverty, racism, unfit housing, fires, unemployment and gang wars plagued the New York borough.

