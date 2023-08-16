The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Police release new image after men stabbed outside Clapham nightclub

Category: Sex Hits: 4

Met police want to identify man after attack in south London that is being treated as homophobic

Police investigating the homophobic stabbing of two men outside a London gay club have released new images of a suspect wanted in the attack.

Two men, one aged in their 20s and the other in their 30s, were outside the Two Brewers in Clapham High Street at about 10.15pm on Sunday when they were stabbed in an unprovoked attack that is being treated as a hate crime.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/aug/16/police-release-new-image-after-men-stabbed-outside-clapham-nightclub

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version