Georgia school board fires teacher who read book on gender fluidity to class

Published on Friday, 18 August 2023

Vote on party lines punished Katie Rinderle for reading book to her fifth-grade class in violation of vaguely worded policy

A Georgia school board voted along party lines on Thursday to fire a teacher after officials said she improperly read a book on gender fluidity to her fifth-grade class.

The Cobb county school board in suburban Atlanta voted 4-3 to fire Katie Rinderle, overriding the recommendation of a panel of three retired educators. The panel found after a two-day hearing that Rinderle had violated district policies but said she should not be fired.

