UK’s LGBTQ+ community ‘more likely’ to face real hardship in retirement

Data shows 44% at risk of struggling to afford food and heating after leaving workplace

Close to half of individuals who identify as LGBTQ+ are heading for a retirement where they are at risk of struggling to afford such basics as food and heating, according to new UK data.

Looking across various measures including amounts saved and pension scheme membership, researchers concluded that members of the LGBTQ+ community were “far more likely than the general population” to struggle in retirement.

