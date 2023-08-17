Taylor Mac returns with a new extravaganza: ‘We’re trying to hypnotise everybody to be more queer’

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 17 August 2023

There’s a deficit of songs just for queer people, Taylor Mac says. So the US artist has written 54 new ones, to be performed across four-hour spectacle Bark of Millions

Taylor Mac’s queer cohort have hatched a plan for their next concert. “We’re doing a reverse conversion therapy,” promises the US performance artist, making a grabbing motion with one hand: “We’re trying to make everybody more queer than when they entered.”

The last time Mac played in Australia, it was in the career-defining ultramarathon spectacular 24-Decade History of Popular Music, in 2017. Across 246 songs and 24 hours (split over four nights in Melbourne), Mac changed into a new elaborate costume as each decade ticked over and invited dozens of guest performers to join the stage; the audience, meanwhile, was corralled into participation, re-enacting everything from the civil war to a gay prom.

