A gay romantic comedy is one of the world’s top movies right now

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 17 August 2023 21:00 Hits: 7

Amazon’s Red, White, and Royal Blue, has stormed its way to the top one week after debuting on the streaming service. An adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s critically acclaimed bestselling novel, it’s now the top movie worldwide on the service.

The story of a romance between the U.S. president’s son and a British prince is now among Prime Video’s most-watched romantic comedies of all time. The popularity of the film has also kicked the novel back onto the Amazon Best Sellers list.

The movie was already trending on social media before the release and online chatter about the flick has soared since its release. Clips from the film and fan-made memes have taken over social media.

Get the Daily Brief The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you. The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you.

Starring Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez, with Uma Thurman as the president and Stephen Frye as the king, the comedy has resonated with viewers worldwide as the two fall in love and try to navigate a private relationship in the public eye.

“I heard someone say about the movie that it was about ‘two people trapped in gilded cages, and I really responded to that description,” director Matthew López told Queerty. “On the one hand, you could take the approach that, well, ‘Henry, he’s a rich kid, and Alex may come from working class background, but he’s seen a son of the president, so he’s got lots of access now.’ But it really is about two people who are trapped in a world that assumes that they know them. And I think there’s something really beautiful about two people who are trapped by the world’s assumptions of them, and who’s very fame and access precludes them from actually being honest with themselves about who they are.”

“I think that’s what causes people to really relate to the characters, and to really care about them and root for them.”

ARE YOU KIDDING ME???! RED WHITE AND ROYAL BLUE WAS SO GOOD LIKE IT WAS EVERYTHING I IMAGINED AND MORE BRO I-#RWRBMoviepic.twitter.com/WfoMykpa1o August 11, 2023

“The tremendous initial success of Prime Video’s Red, White & Royal Blue sends a clear message that entertainment with LGBTQ-lead stories can be hits with audiences and by industry standards,” according to GLAAD’s Vice President of Communications and Talent, Anthony Allen Ramos.

“The fact that the film is already the streamer’s third most watched romantic comedy ever and that memberships to the platform have spiked related to its premiere also prove that the fringe anti-LGBTQ activists who are attacking inclusive entertainment are both wrong from a moral sense, and from a business sense.”

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2023/08/a-gay-romantic-comedy-is-one-of-the-worlds-top-movies-right-now/