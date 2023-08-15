The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Health minister says Stonewall should not write gender policies for NHS bodies

LGBTQ+ charity defends work with public bodies after Will Quince speaks of ‘ideology’ danger

Stonewall has defended its work with public bodies after a health minister said that the charity should not be allowed to write gender policies for NHS organisations.

The health minister Will Quince said on Tuesday that NHS trusts should develop their own policies “without the help of organisations like Stonewall”, claiming that there was a danger of “ideology” coming before the concerns of patients and staff.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/aug/15/health-minister-says-stonewall-should-not-write-gender-policies-for-nhs-bodies

