‘You were considered a circus freak’: the long road from the Flying Bats to the Matildas

The days of patronising referees and players deemed ‘unconventional’ are in the past as Australian fans embrace women’s football

Women’s football has well and truly broken through to the mainstream but for decades the sport was sidelined in Australia, seen as a haven for “unconventional” women.

In the 80s and 90s teams such as the Adelaide Armpits – “a bunch of ratbag, lesbian feminists” known to many as the Hairy Armpits – and Sydney’s Flying Bats proudly flew the flag.

