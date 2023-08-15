Clapham stabbing: police release image after attack on two men outside nightclub

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Met want to identify man after attack in south London, which is being treated as homophobic

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify after an attack, being treated as homophobic, in which two people were stabbed outside a south London nightclub.

The Metropolitan police are searching for a man pictured on CCTV, after two men were injured outside the Two Brewers in Clapham High Street. The image was taken at about 10.15pm on Sunday, the same time as the attack.

