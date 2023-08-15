If Elliot Page actually had superpowers this is how he’d change the world

Articles

If actor Elliot Page truly possessed superpowers (instead of just playing characters who have them), he would change the world. He revealed exactly what he would do at the 2023 Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, D.C.

As part of an hourlong interview in front of thousands at the event, Page told the crowd that he would eliminate bullying. And during the audience Q&A, he displayed the power he already possessed when he answered questions from two young people.

Page’s acclaimed memoir, Pageboy, discusses his transition and life both before and after the public coming out.

When a 10-year-old stepped up to the microphone, their question asked how to handle friends who weren’t supportive.

“What would you say to a 10-year-old who is just starting to come out as trans and whose — my friends — [about] myself have been like, ‘I’m not calling you that. No.’ What would you say to somebody like that?”

“Who is it?” Page quipped. “Give me their number.”

“I’d tell them that they’re being incredibly insensitive and unkind and would they ever want someone to react about something like that towards them and that maybe they should take some time to think a little bit more and potentially learn more about trans people and that they aren’t being a very good friend.”

When another young person stepped up to ask a question, they also felt the stress of not being accepted.

“I was just wondering if you get bullied, and that’s before coming out to your school, how would you approach coming out?” they asked.

“I’d say I’d reach out to the people that you trust and love,” Page said before asking an important question. “Do you have those people to talk to?”

“Yeah, I think. I don’t know,” the student replied.

“I’d say that you should talk to the people that you love and trust the most. The friends you can rely on, the teachers you can rely on, and maybe start there and ask for their support and speak to the bullying because that definitely shouldn’t be happening,” Page replied.

“And have a group and a community of people that is going to embrace you and support you to not have to deal with that silliness.”

They added, “I’m not trained or well-equipped to know exactly what to say, but I just want you to feel the support and love you should feel.”

