Two men stabbed in homophobic attack outside London nightclub

Pair were treated in hospital and discharged after attack in Clapham High Street on Sunday night

Two men were taken to hospital after being stabbed in a homophobic attack outside a south London nightclub.

The pair, one in their 20s and the other in their 30s, were on Clapham High Street at about 10.15pm on Sunday when they were targeted outside the Two Brewers. They were treated in hospital and discharged.

