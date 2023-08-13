The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Meet the drag queen who hit No 1 on the Christian music charts – with help from a Trump ally

When an evangelical provocateur attacked Flamy Grant, he accidentally inspired a wave of support for the musician

Growing up closeted while attending an evangelical church in small town North Carolina, Matthew Blake found refuge in music – particularly the songs of the Christian musician turned pop star Amy Grant. When, years later, they began performing in drag, they took on the name Flamy Grant in honor of their hero.

“Writing songs in Flamy’s voice opened up a new world to me,” Blake recalls. “I could say things I didn’t know how to say before.”

