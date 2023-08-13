The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Government targeting UK minorities with social media ads despite Facebook ban

Campaigns aimed at people interested in “hijabs”, “Hinduism” and “afro-textured hair” raise concerns over profiling and privacy

Government agencies and police forces are using hyper-targeted social media adverts to push messages about migration, jobs and crime to minority groups.

Many of the ads are targeted using data linked to protected characteristics including race, religious beliefs and sexual orientation. Stereotypes about interests and traits such as music taste and hair type are also widely used.

