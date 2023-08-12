Pundit rips up coffee cup hurls it at camera while melting down over trans-inclusive ad

Articles

A British news host had an absolute meltdown over a coffee chain’s inclusion of a single transgender person in an ad campaign.

After Costa Coffee included a trans masculine surfer with top surgery scars on a mural, conservative TalkTV’s Andre Walker was so enraged that he viciously tore up a paper Costa cup on air.

“I’m not going to bother with this product anymore!” he yelled while tearing the cup to pieces. “I think that Costa Coffee is an absolute waste of time.”

He said the company – which is the UK’s largest coffee chain – has “absolutely disgraced this country,” and then started to hurl the torn pieces of the cup at the camera like a small child having a tantrum.

Walker then descended into a rant about how the mural somehow attacked British moms.

“I’m damn sick of the way that decent, hardworking moms in this country are humiliated and damaged by people who arrive wearing sports bras when they don’t need them, when they’ve got their Dr. Martens with all sorts of trans adverts all over them, and most of all, when they make the double mastectomy – one of the most horrendously embarrassing, hurtful, painful and sickening things that could happen for a woman – when they make it a sign of masculinity, they can bog off as far as I’m concerned.”

Meanwhile, Walker’s cohost, Danielle Nicholls, looked on with shock.

The outrage over Costa Coffee began when a photo of the trans-inclusive mural was posted to social media. #BoycottCostaCoffee then began trending on Twitter, with anti-trans conservatives accusing the chain of supporting “mutilation.”

In a statement to The Independent, Costa Coffee reaffirmed its commitment to celebrating gender diversity.

“At Costa Coffee, we celebrate the diversity of our customers, team members, and partners. We want everyone that interacts with us to experience the inclusive environment that we create, to encourage people to feel welcomed, free, and unashamedly proud to be themselves. The mural, in its entirety, showcases and celebrates inclusivity.”

