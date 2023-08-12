The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The 1975: Malaysia festival cancelled after gay kiss demands $2.7m in damages from British band

Good Vibes music festival in Kuala Lumpur was cancelled last month after Matt Healy kissed bassist Ross MacDonald onstage

The company that organised a Malaysian festival cancelled after a kiss between two male members of The 1975 is seeking $2.7m in damages from the British indie-rock band, its lawyer has said.

Homosexuality is illegal in Muslim-majority Malaysia and laws criminalising sodomy are punishable by imprisonment, while LGBTQ+ people in the country also face regular discrimination by authorities.

