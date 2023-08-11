Video shows brutal arrest of disabled girl after she compares cop to her lesbian grandma

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 11 August 2023 20:00 Hits: 3

A 16-year-old autistic girl was arrested in Northern England this week after saying that a female police officer looked like her lesbian “nana” (grandmother).

The incident, recorded by the girl’s mother and posted in a now-deleted TikTok video, showed her daughter screaming in a closet as police swarmed the house. Officers dragged the girl outside and handcuffed her as she flailed on the front lawn.

Seven officers from the West Yorkshire Police in Leeds conducted the arrest.

Get the Daily Brief The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you. The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you.

Cops had been called earlier in the evening to provide a safe escort home for the autistic girl.

“This is what police do when dealing with autistic children,” the girl’s mom wrote in the first in a series of captions on the video.

“My daughter told me the police officer looked like her nana, who is a lesbian. The officer took it the wrong way and said it was a homophobic comment (it wasn’t). The officer then entered my home,” the girl’s mother said.

“My daughter was having panic attacks from being touched by them and they still continued to manhandle her,” she continued.

Her daughter also suffers from scoliosis, the mom said, which she told the officers as they dragged her from her home.

UK: A mother in Leeds captured terrifying footage of West Yorkshire Police brutally arresting her 16-year-old autistic daughter for "homophobia."

She told Reduxx that her child was in custody for 20 hours despite not knowing what the charges were.

READ: https://t.co/dLO2cxHgvGpic.twitter.com/jRJwJnCboa August 10, 2023

The police arrested the teenager on suspicion of a homophobic public order offense.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police stated the video “only provides a very limited snapshot of the circumstances of this incident.”

“West Yorkshire Police takes its responsibilities around the welfare of young people taken into custody and around neurodiversity very seriously,” Assistant Chief Constable Oz Khan told the BBC.

“We also maintain that our officers and staff should not have to face abuse while working to keep our communities safe,” Khan added.

Authorities are “fully reviewing the circumstances of this incident,” Khan continued, asking people to avoid reaching any conclusions about what occurred “solely on the basis of the social media video.”

Police added that the girl was interviewed with an ‘appropriate adult’ and released on bail.

The girl’s mother says her daughter was in custody for 20 hours, with no explanation of the charge.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2023/08/video-shows-brutal-arrest-of-disabled-girl-after-she-compares-cop-to-her-lesbian-grandma/