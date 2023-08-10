The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Owners of ‘LGBT’ Swatch watches could be jailed for three years in Malaysia

Sellers of timepieces with rainbow colours face same punishment as country says they could ‘harm morals’

Owners or sellers of rainbow-coloured timepieces made by the Swiss watchmaker Swatch face three years in prison in Malaysia, the interior ministry has said, as the Muslim-majority country rails against LGBTQ+ symbols it says could “harm morals”.

Homosexuality is outlawed in Malaysia and LGBTQ+ people face discrimination.

