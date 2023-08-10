Owners of ‘LGBT’ Swatch watches could be jailed for three years in Malaysia

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 10 August 2023 14:23 Hits: 3

Sellers of timepieces with rainbow colours face same punishment as country says they could ‘harm morals’

Owners or sellers of rainbow-coloured timepieces made by the Swiss watchmaker Swatch face three years in prison in Malaysia, the interior ministry has said, as the Muslim-majority country rails against LGBTQ+ symbols it says could “harm morals”.

Homosexuality is outlawed in Malaysia and LGBTQ+ people face discrimination.

