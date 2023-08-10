The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Beyoncé brought fans to tears when she said three words about trans people

Beyoncé brought fans to tears when she said three words about trans people

Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour continues to sweep the world as fans propel the superstar to record heights in concert sales, but three simple words from the singer brought them to tears.

“Trans is beautiful.”

As Queen Bey soared over the crowd at MetLife Stadium, she spotted a concertgoer holding up a sign with the three words emblazoned on it and repeated the mantra started by actress Laverne Cox.

Cox used the hashtag #TransIsBeautiful in 2015 to “empower trans and nonbinary people to see our beauty beyond cisnormative beauty standards.” It quickly spread worldwide.

After spotting a TikTok that showed Beyoncé repeating the phrase, Cox reposted it to Instagram with a heartfelt message.

“This was and is for the people. Seeing it empower trans folks globally to embrace our special, anointed beauty lights me up on the inside. But hearing @Beyonce proclaim this trans-affirming message, I don’t have words. I may have cried a little.”

After thanking the TikToker for “evoking this beautiful moment with your sign,” she summed up the entire message. “Trans is indeed so beautiful.”

Cox’s fans quickly chimed in with their own feelings.

“and now I’M crying. bey really is that girl!!!” one said as others admitted they’d been brought to tears too by the simple gesture of support.

But one person highlighted exactly why the moment was so moving.

“With all this anti-Trans rhetoric rising we need to exclaim it louder than ever! #transisbeautiful”

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2023/08/beyonce-brought-fans-to-tears-when-she-said-three-words-about-trans-people/

