The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Lebanon in move to ban Barbie film for ‘promoting homosexuality’

Category: Sex Hits: 1

Culture minister asks general security agency to act to prevent screening as anti-LGBT rhetoric ramps up

Lebanon’s culture minister moved to ban the film Barbie from the country’s cinemas on Wednesday, saying it “promoted homosexuality” and contradicted religious values.

Mohammad Mortada is backed by the powerful Shia Muslim armed group Hezbollah, whose head, Hassan Nasrallah, has ramped up his rhetoric against the LGBT community, saying it poses an “imminent danger” to Lebanon and should be “confronted”.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/aug/09/lebanon-in-move-to-ban-barbie-film-for-promoting-homosexuality

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version