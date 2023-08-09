Gay right-winger who targets leftists just lost his lawsuit that said leftists targeted him

Articles

Gay right-wing social media influencer Andy Ngô has lost his civil lawsuit against two activists in Portland, Oregon who he had accused of physically attacking him at a 2021 rally.

Ngô’s lawsuit accused John Hacker and Elizabeth Richter — two activists allegedly involved in a group called Rose City Antifa (anti-fascists) — of liability for intentionally inflicting emotional distress and for an assault and battery that occurred at a May 28, 2021 rally commemorating the first anniversary of George Floyd’s murder. Floyd was a Black Minneapolitan whose murder by police resulted in worldwide protests against racism and police violence.

Ngô said that Hacker and Richter encouraged others to attack him when they publicly identified him amid the rally at the Portland Justice Center and police central precinct. Richter allegedly live-streamed and broadcasted Ngô’s whereabouts during the rally before Ngô’s assault. Ngô’s lawsuit sought $300,000 in damages, The Daily Beast reported.

After a weeklong trial and five hours of deliberation by a 12-person jury, the jury found Hacker and Richter not liable for Ngô’s assault.

Michelle Burrows, Richter’s attorney, argued that Ngô never definitively identified his attackers. “He grabbed the faces that he saw that night and he sued [Richter and Hacker],” the attorney said, according to The Daily Dot.

Burrows also noted that Ngô has a long history of using his social media accounts to identify alleged Antifa members, inspiring widespread anger against him. Ngô’s social media posts have also led to death threats and violence against the individuals he has identified.

In her closing statements, Ngô’s attorney Dorothy Yamamoto told jurors to ignore “attacks against my client’s credibility as a journalist,” noting that the defense attorneys had not substantiated their claims. She also argued that the defendants’ actions during the rally and social media posts positively led to Ngô’s assault.

In an August 8 tweet, Ngô offered a different interpretation of the court decision, writing, “The court dismissed Rose City Antifa … on the grounds that a nonlegal entity cannot be sued under Oregon law. This sends a dangerous message that violent extremist groups can continue to organize criminal activities in Portland.”

Ngô insinuated that Antifa activists used threats to delay his trial’s proceedings. Judge Champone P. Sinlapasai restricted media coverage of the trial after jury members were threatened with violence and doxing, though the source of the threats remains unclear.

Four other alleged Antifa members listed in Ngô’s lawsuit were reportedly “found in default,” meaning that they failed to perform their duties in the legal proceedings. These individuals may incur financial penalties for their alleged failure.

