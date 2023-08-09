Harry’s Razors latest “woke” company threatened with boycott

Articles

Harry’s Razors, the socially-conscious shaving outfit and a long-time target of far-right keyboard warriors, is in the conservative movement’s crosshairs once again after trolls surfaced a video partnership featuring a trans man.

Calls for a boycott started immediately.

The heartwarming video, originally published in June 2022, features trans influencer Luke Wesley Pearson “celebrating my first Pride with facial hair.”

Pearson appears shirtless to unbox the company’s newest Face & Body Shave Set with wife Kelsey, and then shares his grooming routine.

“Growing up, I was always envious of boys going through puberty, getting facial hair, and learning how to shave,” Pearson says as we see him lather up.

“I love growing a beard and maintaining it! Having facial hair and a grooming routine is the most gender-affirming thing to me.”

Pearson adds, “This is your reminder that razors aren’t gendered: There are razors designed for the face and for the body.”

As Kelsey kisses Luke on a freshly shaved cheek, the pair smile and wave under a banner reading “Happy Pride everyone!”

Pearson notes in the accompanying Instagram caption that all profits from the new kit will go to The Trevor Project, an organization dedicated to suicide prevention among LGBTQ+ youth.

The anti-woke mob was not impressed.

More than a year later, the Twitter account End Wokeness resurrected the trans-affirming post with a false charge that The Trevor Project is mutilating children.

“Harry’s Razors partnered with a ‘trans man’ ([misgender]) to promote their razor set,” End Wokeness wrote on Saturday in a series of posts that have drawn over five million views. “100% of the profits from this set go to the Trevor Project, which promotes gender surgeries for minors.”

Harry’s Razors partnered with a “trans man” (female) to promote their razor set

100% of the profits from this set go to the Trevor Project, which promotes gender surgeries for minors pic.twitter.com/Sb6ZbBT0GA August 6, 2023

Minutes later, gender-critical hack Matt Walsh piled on with an explicit call to boycott the Harry’s brand, amplifying End Wokeness’s falsehoods.

Harry’s glamorizes self-mutilation in an effort to sell razors. If you still buy products from this company this is what you are directly supporting. We’ve taken down Bud Light. Now it’s Harry’s turn. https://t.co/n7BmwopQQL August 6, 2023

Among other “news,” End Wokeness also surfaced was a clip of Harry’s Razors’ CEO Andy Katz-Mayfield explaining the company’s parental leave policies in terms reviled by so-called gender traditionalists.

“Here is the CEO of Harry’s Razors,” End Wokeness tweeted. “He calls dads ‘non-birthing parents’ and moms ‘birthing parents.’ He says the company is ‘socially-minded.’”

In reality, Katz-Mayfield didn’t identify either parent as a mom or dad, leaving room in his ‘socially-minded” construct for both same-sex and trans parents.

In 2021, Harry’s Razors pulled their advertising from right-wing YouTube channel The Daily Wire, including Matt Walsh’s program, over the outlet’s increasingly hostile references to sexual minorities.

In retaliation, Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing started a rival razor company, Jeremy’s Razors, promoting the start-up as an “anti-woke” alternative to the now-squishy Harry’s.

“When will these companies learn? Bud light, Target, and now Harry’s triples down on their woke agenda,” Jeremy’s Razors tweeted minutes after End Wokeness belatedly revealed Harry’s trans-inclusive partnership. “Go woke, go broke.”

When will these companies learn? Bud light, Target, and now Harry’s triples down on their woke agenda. Go woke, go broke. Take a stand and switch to Jeremy’s Razors now at https://t.co/0CxiesjCDO. August 6, 2023

Ironically, it’s Jeremy’s Razors that’s threatened with brokeness.

In May, Rolling Stone reported the company has suffered from rotten customer feedback, with complaints about “terrible” quality and customer service. Facebook reviews give the shaving venture a 2.6 average score out of 5.

