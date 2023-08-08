Friends of slain dancer O’Shae Sibley to celebrate his life while teen is charged with hate crime

Articles

Tuesday, 08 August 2023

Sibley was stabbed after he confronted teens who taunted his group of gay, Black friends as they danced at a Brooklyn gas station

A funeral Tuesday in Philadelphia will honor O’Shae Sibley, who was fatally stabbed after he confronted teenagers who taunted his group of gay, Black friends as they danced at a New York City gas station.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the 17-year-old arrested in connection with Sibley’s slaying was arraigned on a count of murder as well as a hate crime charge. The suspect was identified as Dmitriy Popov, of Brooklyn, and he is being prosecuted under a New York law which allows anyone who is over the age of 13 and accused of murder to be tried as an adult.

