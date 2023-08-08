Moms for Liberty says “Marxist lesbian” librarian is a threat to kids

Articles

Shortly after her election as the next president of the American Library Association in April last year, Emily Drabinski sent out a tweet she has since described as regrettable.

“I just cannot believe that a Marxist lesbian who believes that collective power is possible to build and can be wielded for a better world is the president-elect of @ALALibrary,” Drabinski posted. “I am so excited for what we will do together. Solidarity! And my mom is SO PROUD. I love you mom.”

If only “regrettable” had crossed the librarian’s mind before hitting send.

In the 16 months since, Drabinski has become a lightning rod for far-right attacks on the organization, the country’s oldest and largest nonprofit library association, in an era already fraught with MAGA-inspired battles over LGBTQ+ content, “woke ideology” and “parental rights” in libraries and classrooms.

Drabinski is a librarian with the City University of New York. She took office in July.

“I was excited to highlight and celebrate two aspects of my identity that are really important to me, and are often under a lot of scrutiny,” Drabinksi told NBC News shortly after taking office last month.

“I didn’t anticipate these kinds of targeted attacks being used as a bludgeon against library workers across the country. I really think that is regrettable, and I wish that wasn’t happening right now.”

While Drabinski didn’t anticipate a backlash to her declaration, far-right Moms for Liberty jumped at the opportunity to undercut an organization dedicated to free speech that stands in the way of their Christian Nationalist agenda.

The group launched a campaign to convince state library associations to cut ties with the group over the organization’s self-described “Marxist lesbian” president.

Last month, their effort in Montana succeeded when trustees of the Montana State Library Commission voted to leave the ALA, citing their oath of office, which forbids associating with Communists.

The “Marxist lesbian” bludgeon has been employed repeatedly since Drabinski offered it up.

Mike Flynn, the retired Army general and former Trump advisor, recently attacked the ALA for being led by “Marxist thugs.”

Republican state Rep. John Bear wants Wyoming out of the ALA because he believes the group is run by Marxists who promote books that “create a sexualized child at an earlier age” and are “turning libraries into activist training grounds.”

Fellow Wyoming Rep. Pepper Ottman (R) recently claimed the ALA’s mission under Drabinski was “to open children up to pornography” and to groom them for sex trafficking.

And last week, Republican Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, and Mike Braun of Indiana demanded the Institute of Museum and Library Services halt federal contributions to the ALA over what they call anti-Christian discrimination on Drabinski’s short watch.

Referring to far-right groups targeting her organization, the incoming president said she doesn’t want the ALA to “get stuck talking exclusively on the terms that they have set for us rather than the terms that I think the rest of us operate on every day.

“My own personal political viewpoint is a target right now, but my personal agenda doesn’t drive the association,” she said. “It’s the agenda of all of us together.”

In April, Drabinski’s successor was voted the ALA’s new president-elect. Cindy Hohl, director of policy analysis and operational support at Kansas City Public Library, will take office next July for a one-year term.

A tweet from Hohl after the vote read: “Thank you! So excited for the journey @ALALibrary @KCLibrary”

