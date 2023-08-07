Articles



Lance O’Connor was accused of intimidating organisers and attenders at story-telling event for children

A man has been found guilty of a public order offence after protesting against a drag queen story-telling event for children at Tate Britain.

Lance O’Connor, of Plaistow in east London, was accused of being “aggressive and intimidating” towards organisers and attenders and making comments that were motivated by “hostility relating to sexual orientation and transgender identity”.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/aug/07/man-convicted-after-aggressive-protest-against-drag-queen-event-at-tate-britain