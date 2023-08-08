The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

I have been sexually assaulted by five MPs, says Labour’s Chris Bryant

Standards committee chair says in new book he has been groped by fellow MPs on several occasions

The chair of the House of Commons standards committee has said he has been sexually assaulted by fellow MPs on several occasions during his time in parliament.

Chris Bryant, the Labour MP for Rhondda, has made the revelation in his new book, Code of Conduct, Why We Need to Fix Parliament – and How to Do it.

