New York police arrest teen in killing of dancer O’Shae Sibley – report

Published on Saturday, 05 August 2023

Well-known gay dancer and choreographer was stabbed after he and his friends vogued at Brooklyn gas station

New York City police have arrested a teenager in connection to the killing of O’Shae Sibley, a well-known gay dancer and choreographer who was stabbed after he and his friends vogued to music by Beyoncé at a Brooklyn gas station on 29 July.

CBS News reported on Saturday that the suspect is 17 years old and faces charges of murder as a hate crime as well as criminal possession of a weapon. He was reportedly booked as an adult, though his identity wasn’t released because he is younger than 18.

