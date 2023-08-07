The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘I look over my shoulder a little more’: LGBTQ+ people on surviving hostile laws in US south

Legislators have recently passed numerous anti-LGBTQ+ laws, but embattled activists are buckling down and not giving in

Trans advocate Peyton Rose Michelle isn’t going anywhere. The executive director of Louisiana Trans Advocates (LTA) remains firmly planted in her home state even after its legislators sent three bills targeting LGBTQ+ rights to Governor John Bel Edwards’s desk during the 2023 legislative session.

“I love Louisiana,” said Michelle, 25. “I love the warm weather. I love the food. I love our people, even though sometimes it’s hard to have deep conversations with all of them.

