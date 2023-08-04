The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

London to Brighton train cancellations to hit Pride festival

GTR blames driver overtime ban but seaside resort’s council frustrated by lack of creative solution

There will be no trains between London and Brighton on Saturday, causing major disruption for people travelling to the coastal city’s Pride festival.

Talks between Brighton and Hove city council and Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), which operates Southern rail, collapsed after a compromise was unable to be found.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/aug/04/london-to-brighton-train-cancellations-to-hit-pride-festival

