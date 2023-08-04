IVF is not the only option for lesbian couples | Letter

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 04 August 2023

It is not reasonable to expect the taxpayer to fund reciprocal IVF when there are simpler, cheaper methods that can be tried first, writes one reader who conceived twice using IUI

It isn’t reasonable for Priya Hall to expect the taxpayer to fund a baby created through reciprocal IVF (The NHS helps same-sex couples like us access IVF. But why must we first pay the ‘queer tax’?, 1 August). There are much cheaper ways for lesbian couples to get pregnant. The cheapest is the method that has been used for decades – donor sperm from a male friend, administered at home using DIY insemination. It’s free and it works.

If lesbians do not want to use a male friend – and there are good reasons not to – then the next cheapest option is IUI using an anonymous donor. It’s how I got pregnant twice in the late 2000s – a process that cost me and my partner nearly £10,000.

