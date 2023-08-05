Wind and rain fails to dampen spirits at Brighton’s Pride festival

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 05 August 2023 16:16 Hits: 2

Revellers undaunted despite yellow weather warnings and significant disruption to train travel

Rainy weather and train cancellations failed to deter revellers from taking part in Brighton’s Pride festival on Saturday.

The festival was expected to attract as many as 30,000 people – including community groups, small businesses and NHS services – to the city centre despite yellow weather warnings from the Met Office.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/aug/05/wind-and-rain-fails-to-dampen-spirits-at-brighton-pride-festival