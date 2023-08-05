The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Wind and rain fails to dampen spirits at Brighton’s Pride festival

Revellers undaunted despite yellow weather warnings and significant disruption to train travel

Rainy weather and train cancellations failed to deter revellers from taking part in Brighton’s Pride festival on Saturday.

The festival was expected to attract as many as 30,000 people – including community groups, small businesses and NHS services – to the city centre despite yellow weather warnings from the Met Office.

