TERFS mocked for accidentally eating at trans-inclusive café while boycotting another one

Two anti-trans activists are being mocked on Twitter for boycotting a trans-inclusive coffee shop by lunching somewhere else that also turned out to be trans-inclusive.

Someone going by the name Dr. Heather Leask tweeted a photo of herself and a friend eating together and wrote, “Lunch at M&S today because we support #BoycottCosta.”

The pair seem to have selected M&S, a major British retailer, as a way to stick it to the UK’s largest coffee chain, Costa Coffee. Costa Coffee has become the most recent target of conservative ire due to a mural on one of its vans that includes a trans masculine surfer with top surgery scars enjoying a cup of joe.

After a photo of the cartoon was posted to social media, #boycottcostacoffee began trending on Twitter, with anti-trans conservatives accusing the chain of supporting “mutilation.” Progressives, on the other hand, celebrated the brand’s inclusion and also the fact that the boycott meant the shops would become a safe space for LGBTQ+ people.

But social media users were quick to point out that Leask’s decision to dine at M&S made no sense, considering the brand not only has a partnership with Costa but also has trans-inclusive policies of its own, policies that Leask, herself, once protested.

Costa is the latest company to become the focus of the anti-LGBTQ+ right’s summer of boycotts. Since spring, conservatives have called for boycotts against Bud Light, Target, Lego, North Face, and numerous other brands over Pride products and LGBTQ+-inclusive marketing campaigns.

In a statement to The Independent, Costa Coffee reaffirmed its commitment to celebrating gender diversity.

“At Costa Coffee, we celebrate the diversity of our customers, team members and partners,” the statement said. “We want everyone that interacts with us to experience the inclusive environment that we create, to encourage people to feel welcomed, free, and unashamedly proud to be themselves. The mural, in its entirety, showcases and celebrates inclusivity.”

