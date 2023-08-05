The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

TERFS mocked for accidentally eating at trans-inclusive café while boycotting another one

Category: Sex Hits: 2

TERFS mocked for accidentally eating at trans-inclusive café while boycotting another one

Two anti-trans activists are being mocked on Twitter for boycotting a trans-inclusive coffee shop by lunching somewhere else that also turned out to be trans-inclusive.

Someone going by the name Dr. Heather Leask tweeted a photo of herself and a friend eating together and wrote, “Lunch at M&S today because we support #BoycottCosta.”

The pair seem to have selected M&S, a major British retailer, as a way to stick it to the UK’s largest coffee chain, Costa Coffee. Costa Coffee has become the most recent target of conservative ire due to a mural on one of its vans that includes a trans masculine surfer with top surgery scars enjoying a cup of joe.

Get the Daily Brief

The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you.

After a photo of the cartoon was posted to social media, #boycottcostacoffee began trending on Twitter, with anti-trans conservatives accusing the chain of supporting “mutilation.” Progressives, on the other hand, celebrated the brand’s inclusion and also the fact that the boycott meant the shops would become a safe space for LGBTQ+ people.

But social media users were quick to point out that Leask’s decision to dine at M&S made no sense, considering the brand not only has a partnership with Costa but also has trans-inclusive policies of its own, policies that Leask, herself, once protested.

Costa is the latest company to become the focus of the anti-LGBTQ+ right’s summer of boycotts. Since spring, conservatives have called for boycotts against Bud LightTargetLegoNorth Face, and numerous other brands over Pride products and LGBTQ+-inclusive marketing campaigns.

In a statement to The Independent, Costa Coffee reaffirmed its commitment to celebrating gender diversity.

“At Costa Coffee, we celebrate the diversity of our customers, team members and partners,” the statement said. “We want everyone that interacts with us to experience the inclusive environment that we create, to encourage people to feel welcomed, free, and unashamedly proud to be themselves. The mural, in its entirety, showcases and celebrates inclusivity.”

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2023/08/terfs-mocked-for-accidentally-eating-at-trans-inclusive-cafe-while-boycotting-another-one/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version