Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 06 August 2023 01:17 Hits: 2

“If your little boy comes up to you and says, ‘Daddy I wanna be a girl,’ you just let him rock with that?" the three-time Grammy winner asked.

Read more https://pagesix.com/2023/08/05/ne-yo-condemns-parents-who-allow-their-kids-to-undergo-gender-transitions/