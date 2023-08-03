Bud Light brewer reports sharp drop in US revenue after rightwing backlash

Category: Sex Hits: 1
Anheuser-Busch InBev revenue fell 10.5% in last three months following controversy over partnership with trans influencer
The scale of the conservative backlash against Bud Light was revealed on Thursday when owner Anheuser-Busch InBev reported a sharp drop in US revenue over the past three months.
The world’s largest brewer saw its second-quarter revenue in the US – its largest market – drop 10.5% after a rightwing backlash over a partnership with a transgender influencer led to a sales drop. Operating profits dropped nearly 30%.Continue reading...
Read more https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/aug/03/bud-light-revenue-sales-anheuser-busch