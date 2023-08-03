Bud Light brewer reports sharp drop in US revenue after rightwing backlash

Articles

Anheuser-Busch InBev revenue fell 10.5% in last three months following controversy over partnership with trans influencer

The scale of the conservative backlash against Bud Light was revealed on Thursday when owner Anheuser-Busch InBev reported a sharp drop in US revenue over the past three months.

The world’s largest brewer saw its second-quarter revenue in the US – its largest market – drop 10.5% after a rightwing backlash over a partnership with a transgender influencer led to a sales drop. Operating profits dropped nearly 30%.

