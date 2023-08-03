Marjorie Taylor Greene rants about trans kids Chinese batteries in grand unified conspiracy theory

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 03 August 2023 15:30 Hits: 1

Drawing many conspiracy theories and rightwing myths together into a grand, unified rant, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) claimed that Donald Trump’s third criminal indictment for his role in attempting to overturn the 2020 election is something that “they” are using to distract the American people from how kids are being brainwashed into being transgender.

Trump was indicted on four counts related to an alleged plot to overturn the 2020 elections and install himself as president for another term. His actions culminated in the January 6, 2021 Capitol Insurrection, where five people died as a result of a mob of Trump supporters breaking into the Capitol and trying to kill Mike Pence for presiding over the Senate as it ceremonially accepted each state’s electoral votes.

Greene, a loyal Trump Republican, couldn’t handle her golden calf being held accountable for his alleged actions, and she blamed, well, everyone and everything. She ranted on Twitter about a variety of topics that she suspected “they” – used in the way conspiracy theorists use that word – are trying to distract the American people from, claiming that there are “record numbers” of homeless people now (homelessness is down since the mid-2000s, according to the 2022 Annual Homeless Assessment Report), that 63 million abortions occur in the U.S. (an outlandish rightwing myth), that the U.S. is “number one for child pornography and sex trafficking,” and several other topics.

Get the Daily Brief The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you. The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you.

“They tell women abortion is healthcare & birth control – killing over 63 million, that men can get pregnant, they brainwash children they can change their gender and amputate their growing body parts,” she said. It’s not clear who “they” is in this context and most transgender people’s experience is the opposite – they had to either hide their trans identity from intolerant adults as children or they came out and had to fight for even basic recognition as their gender. No one is brainwashing kids into being transgender and no one can be brainwashed into changing their gender identity. Moreover, trans men can get pregnant.

“But they are telling you the most important thing they are doing is indicting President Trump for January 6, 2021,” she said. “As if anyone is actually waking up at night in sweats over January 6th and terrified that Republicans care about election integrity and that no Democrat ever said stolen election – but sure these are the scariest things Americans face daily.”

Of course, no one is saying that Trump facing accountability for an alleged attempted coup is the only thing that matters.

She went on to say that “they ALL supported violent BLM riots that destroyed $2 billion in private property in communities across America that killed people and attacked police day and night,” even though there were over 10,000 arrests stemming from the protests for Black Lives in 2020.

She then claimed that COVID-19 was a “man made biological weapon that was like the flu for most of the healthy population especially children” and that the COVID-19 vaccines have “killed people with strokes, blood clots, myocarditis and has left people with serious health issues,” all of which is false, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She then turned to “Chinese made toxic batteries” being forced on Americans and how electricity will soon be so “scarce and unaffordable for most Americans” that they will be plunged “literally into darkness.”

“But don’t worry they are going to put Trump in jail until he’s dead and stop the scary election deniers,” she said.

“‘Give them games! Throw more bread to the peasants in the coliseum!’ Sure Americans won’t notice.”

We have record numbers of homeless Americans, 300 Americans die of fentanyl daily, they tell women abortion is healthcare & birth control – killing over 63 million, that men can get pregnant, they brainwash children they can change their gender and amputate their growing body… (@RepMTG) (@RepMTG) August 2, 2023

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2023/08/marjorie-taylor-greene-rants-about-trans-kids-chinese-batteries-in-grand-unified-conspiracy-theory/