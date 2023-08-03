The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

NSW gay conversion opponents may have to be careful what they say under new anti-discrimination law

Some legal experts are concerned changes to the law could curtail freedom of speech

Opponents of gay conversion practices may need to be careful about criticising its promoters under new anti-discrimination laws passed in New South Wales parliament on Thursday, legal experts have said.

The Minns government’s religious vilification bill, with backing from the opposition, amended the existing Anti-Discrimination Act to make it unlawful to vilify people or organisations on the grounds of their religion.

