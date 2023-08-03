Top US doctors’ group backs gender-affirming care amid rightwing attacks

Articles

American Academy of Pediatrics reaffirms support for transgender children in face of growing push for restrictions across US

The American Academy of Pediatrics has reaffirmed its support for gender-affirming medical care for transgender children, even as the treatments face a growing push for bans and restrictions from Republican lawmakers across the US.

The board of directors for the group, which represents 67,000 pediatricians, unanimously voted to reaffirm its 2018 position on the treatments. The board also voted to provide additional documents to support pediatricians, including clinical and technical reports, and to conduct an external review of research regarding the care.

