Florida tells schools AP Psychology course with LGBTQ+ content violates law

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 04 August 2023 00:48 Hits: 1

Ron DeSantis’s government has banned instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity, effectively also banning the class

Florida has told school superintendents that the Advanced Placement psychology course offered to high school students violates the state’s new law prohibiting instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity, effectively banning the class, the non-profit that develops the courses said on Thursday.

The move is the latest by the administration of Ron DeSantis, the Republican governor, to limit instruction about LGBTQ+ issues and race in the state. DeSantis is challenging Donald Trump for the Republican nomination for president in 2024 and has made battles over cultural issues a centerpiece of his campaign.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/aug/03/florida-ap-psychology-course-state-law-lgbtq