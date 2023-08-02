Stephen Wood’s Lonely Arts Club Lunch | Brief letters

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 02 August 2023 17:11 Hits: 3

Stephen Joseph theatre | Taxing clues in Nutmeg’s family | Sportswashing Saudis | A pallid pronouncement

During his time in Scarborough, as executive director of the Stephen Joseph theatre, Stephen Wood (Other lives, 5 July) was a great supporter of local artists and arts organisations. He was a regular at exhibition openings, gave advice and support, and made the theatre available to community groups. In the theatre restaurant he hosted a regular lunch for independent artists and writers, nicknamed the Lonely Arts Club Lunch, over which he presided with wit and warmth.

Roger Osborne

Scarborough, North Yorkshire

• It’s not surprising that Nutmeg’s father was a tax inspector (Other lives, 6 July). As an ex-Inland Revenue worker, I recall that soon after the merger with HM Customs in 2005, my new boss (ex-Customs) told me: “If I want a job doing properly, I ask a VAT man. If I want the answer to a crossword clue, I ask someone from the Revenue.”

Mike Crabtree

London

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/stage/2023/aug/02/stephen-wood-lonely-arts-club-lunch