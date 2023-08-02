The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Federal court sides with Indiana trans schoolchildren on bathroom access

Appeals court upholds injunction ordering two school districts to allow trans students to use facilities in line with gender identities

A federal appeals court has upheld a lower court ruling that transgender students in Indiana must have access to the bathrooms and locker rooms consistent with their gender identities.

The seventh circuit court of appeals ruling on Tuesday upheld a preliminary injunction from the US district court for the southern district of Indiana last year ordering the Metropolitan School District of Martinsville and the Vigo County Schools to give the transgender students such access.

