12 Shows That Are Just Like Heartstopper That You Can Watch While Waiting For Season 2

As we eagerly await the second season of the standout Netflix series Heartstopper on August 3, we all need something to put on at night or while we eat dinner. Whether it's high school teen romance or nuanced takes of queerness, there are a ton of shows that might just fill the void in your heart and hold you over until season two.
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015