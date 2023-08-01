Matty Healy spoke for us on stage in Malaysia

Articles

Praise for singer Matty Healy and campaigner Peter Tatchell for highlighting the plight of LGBTQ+ people in Malaysia

I write in response to Peter Tatchell’s article (Matty Healy is not a ‘white saviour’ for showing solidarity with Malaysia’s LGBTQ+ people, 25 July). When one of my students met my civil partner he gleefully exclaimed, “Oh my God! I’m gay too!”. We nicknamed him “IGT”. His sense of incredulity that it’s possible to be a senior academic in a gay partnership, and his sense of joy in the belief that all is hopeful was clear to see. At the time my partner and I felt somewhat amused, and looked at each other with raised eyebrows.

I am Malaysian. I left for England to study at the age of 16 and stayed on to live and work. At 50 I returned to care for my father who had dementia, and to take up a senior academic post. Although I had some superficial knowledge of the inequalities that LGBTQ+ people in Malaysia faced, whatever interest and concern I had was detached and disengaged. I was just grateful that I was able, to varying degrees over the years, express my sexuality and live the life I wanted to. Returning to Malaysia and out to a few friends and colleagues, I started to hear about the challenges and trauma that some gay students at the university were experiencing. The fear and anxiety of rejection by the family and persecution by the establishment left teacher mentors of these students helpless, not knowing what they could do to help. I came under some pressure to be a role model, as well-meaning colleagues felt that having a visibly gay teacher in a position of success and seniority would offer some assurance and comfort that all would be ok. It was not a role I felt I could take on because I am not a natural activist, and feared the consequences of being visible.

