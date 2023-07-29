‘I don’t know how long I can do this’: adult trans healthcare is under attack in Florida

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 29 July 2023 10:00 Hits: 1

As bans on gender-affirming care for youth proliferate, Republicans impose harsh restrictions on adult care too

When Angelique Cedeno, 42, decided to explore medically transitioning last May, she struggled to find a provider she trusted to guide her through the process. She met with physicians who told her they didn’t provide gender-affirming care, or asked her – unprompted – if she was suicidal.

Then she found Spektrum Health, a nurse practitioner-led clinic for the LGBTQ+ community based in Orlando, Florida. Cedeno liked that at Spektrum, all her primary care needs could be met in one place, including therapy, regular checkups and hormone prescriptions. Most importantly, she could walk into the clinic knowing that every person on staff was knowledgable about serving trans patients and proud to provide them with competent and respectful care.

