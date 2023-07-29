Thousands march in Liverpool as city hosts Kyiv Pride

Articles

City continues relationship with Ukrainian capital forged when it hosted Eurovision song contest

Thousands took to the streets of Liverpool on Saturday as the city hosted KyivPride on behalf of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and an organiser praised the “amazing friendship” between the cities.

The joint march continues a relationship built when Liverpool hosted the Eurovision song contest on behalf of the war-torn country earlier this year.

