Lauren Boebert celebrates Anheuser-Busch laying off 350 workers

Earlier this week, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Bud Light’s parent company, announced that it will lay off 350 workers, about 2% of its 18,000 U.S. employees. The layoffs were announced nearly four months after Bud Light sponsored a 50-second Instagram video made by transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, and many on the right are saying it’s proof that their boycott of the beer brand worked.
And no one seems happier that 350 Americans lost their jobs than Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO).
“Bud Light went woke, then Bud Light went broke!” she tweeted, adding an American flag emoji to show her patriotism. She linked a Fox News article about the layoffs to make it clear that she was celebrating the layoffs and not any other aspect or result of the boycott.
Mulvaney posted the video that involved her showing some custom beer cans with her face on them to Instagram on April 1. Over the next several months, conservatives lost their minds, posting videos as they sadly dumped out Bud Light cans and shot up cases of Bud Light with semiautomatic rifles. Elected Republicans baselessly claimed that Mulvaney was a pedophile and that the global balance of power would be upset by her Instagram video. Others said that they were boycotting Bud Light, often switching to other LGBTQ+-friendly brands.
Several weeks after the April 1 video, Boebert tweeted an image of a Bud Light can with the face of the late NFL player Pat Tillman, who died in combat in Afghanistan in 2004, for which she was roundly criticized.
In the months since the boycott began, Bud Light was replaced by Modelo Especial as the top beer brand in the U.S. and sales of Bud Light were down in the last week of June nearly 28% compared to the same time from the previous year. Anheuser-Busch was also criticized by LGBTQ+ people for not standing up for Mulvaney or trans people and instead releasing statements that appeared apologetic for having worked with a transgender person, which resulted in some LGBTQ+ bars refusing to serve Bud Light and even the out governor of Colorado said he’d boycott the beer.
“Today we took the very difficult but necessary decision to eliminate a number of positions across our corporate organization,” said Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth in announcing the layoffs. “While we never take these decisions lightly, we want to ensure that our organization continues to be set for future long-term success.”
The company said that the layoffs are coming from corporate jobs and not “brewery and warehouse staff, drivers, and field sales, among others.” The company didn’t tie the layoffs to the anti-LGBTQ+ boycott.
On Twitter, many people were not happy that Boebert was celebrating Americans losing jobs.
