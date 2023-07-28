Christan YouTube troll called an LGBTQ+-inclusive church “satanic.” Weeks later it was firebombed.

Articles

Weeks after an anti-LGBTQ+ Christian YouTuber visited a Unitarian Universalist church in Texas, it was firebombed.

While police in Plano, Texas, said on Sunday that they can’t confirm that the “intentionally set fire” at Community Unitarian Universalist Church was a hate crime, the church mentioned a recent “intrusion” by right-wing YouTuber Bo Alford late last month in a Facebook post about the attack.

“On Sunday, July 23, 2023, between 12:00 am and 12:30 am, a firebomb attack took place at Community Unitarian Universalist Church of Plano. An incendiary device with a chemical accelerant was thrown or placed at the front doors of the main church building,” the church wrote in the post, noting that damage was limited and no one was injured. “Church officials have been reviewing building security and working with the Plano Police Department since the intrusion of a hate group in the church building during and after Worship Service on Sunday, June 25. That group has posted video of their activities inside the church on various social media sites.”

According to NBC News, a church board member confirmed that the post was referring to a video posted by Alford on July 12, titled “We acted LGBT at LGBT Church.”

The video, which has been viewed more than 200,000 times, has since been made private. But according to NBC News, it showed Alford, fellow YouTuber Cassady Campbell, and a third man “pretending to be LGBTQ” while questioning the congregation about their beliefs. The Dallas Morning News reports that Alford and Campbell use pronounced lisps and gesture with limp wrists in the video, vowing to expose the church’s “false teachings.” Community Unitarian Universalist Church congregants did not initially realize they were being pranked and welcomed the three men with hugs, explaining their beliefs.

Campbell proceeded to ask one lesbian woman inappropriate questions about her relationship with her ex-husband. After being told they cannot record the sermon, they did so anyway, interrupting it with shouts of “Yas b***h!” and “Slay queen!” The video reportedly ends with the trio calling the church “pagan and satanic” and asking viewers to “pray for these people.”

According to the Dallas Morning News, police have not established a connection between Alford’s video and the firebombing.

Alford, who describes himself as a “Believer Of Christ YouTuber/ Boxer/Pro Lib Troller” and frequently posts videos in which he harasses people at Pride events and LGBTQ+-friendly churches, told the paper that he did not regret making the video but that he was shocked to hear about the attack on the church.

“That church, I thought we had a very good connection. I have no hostile feelings toward any of them,” he said. “They were all very open and willing to talk. Nothing but good words to say for them.”

In an email to NBC News, he said, “First and foremost, my prayers go out to anyone affected by the fire.”

“As to the accusations,” he continued, “My channel spreads the message of Jesus and his love for us. If you watch the video you will see the members of the church having nothing but nice things to say about us… The fact we are being labeled as a hate group and being tied to this fire in any way is appalling.”

