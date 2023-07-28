Christian preacher says the world would call the US a “wise nation” if it stoned gay people to death

Articles

Brother Duncan Urbanek of the Stedfast Baptist Church in Watauga, Texas said that if the U.S. started executing gay people in public then other countries would have a better opinion of the U.S. and see the country as a “wise nation.”

“Hey, Leviticus 20:13: ‘If a man also lies with mankind as he lies with a woman, both of them have committed an abomination, they shall surely be put to death, their blood shall be upon them,” he said in a recent sermon.

“You know what ‘Their blood should be upon them’ means? They’re dead! They’ve got their blood all upon them because you just rocked them to sleep,” he said, pantomiming throwing a stone to drive the point home. “Cuz they just threw a bunch of stones at them till they died and they’re just bleeding all over them, their blood shall be upon them.”

“They deserve the death penalty!” Urbanek insisted.

“They should be arrested. The police should arrest them, go to court, provide the evidence and then perform a public execution. And then all the nations would look at this nation and there’s no homos? They’d be like, ‘Wow, that is a wise nation!'” he continued.

“I mean, the world should just be looking at Uganda right now and be, like, ‘Man, Uganda? Y’all know what’s going on!'” he said, smiling, referring to Uganda’s recently passed bill that bans people from even identifying as LGBTQ+ and allows the death penalty for homosexual acts.

Urbanek is far from the only violently anti-LGBTQ+ person at Stedfast Baptist Church, which is part of the extreme New Independent Fundamentalist Baptist (New IFB) movement. Last year, Jonathan Shelley, also of Stedfast, said that six million Jewish people weren’t killed in the Holocaust, that he’d consider himself “lucky” if they were killed, and that he wants mass shooters to kill LGBTQ+ people in bars.

“These Jews that are out there, they want to destroy everything that is holy, everything that is righteous,” Shelley said. “In our culture, it is not acceptable to say anything negative about them.”

He then mocked people who oppose antisemitism: “The Hol- Haven’t you heard about the Holocaust, Pastor Shelley?”

“Yeah. Why do I care? I mean, if someone walks into a homo bar and shoots ’em all, shoots a bunch of homos and kills all of them, you know how many tears I’d shed for that? Zero,” he said, adding that he doesn’t “care how many of them die” because they “worship the devil.”

“You say, ‘Well, Adolf Hitler was evil,’” he continued. “Absolutely! That guy was full of the devil. That guy was an antichrist figure. You know what? If an antichrist kills another antichrist, I don’t cry even one second.”

“‘Well, he killed six million,’” he said in a mocking tone. “I doubt it. Only if we were lucky.”

He then said that the defining characteristic of Jesus was that he would “preach against the Jews” and not that he was Jewish.

Also last year, Shelley told the city council of Arlington, Texas that gay people should be executed as the council was considering a resolution to acknowledge Pride. Some people in the crowd said “yup” and “amen” as he ranted against LGBTQ+ people, saying that Pride “would promote disease and AIDS in our community.”

“According to God we should hate Pride, not celebrate it,” he said. “God has already ruled that murder, adultery, witchcraft, rape, bestiality, and homosexuality are crimes worthy of capital punishment.”

He then said that the LGBTQ+ community “hates children, hates Baptists, hates Christianity, and hates God.”

