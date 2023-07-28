Jordan Henderson called on to speak out on LGBTQ+ rights in Saudi Arabia

Articles

Stonewall: He can use controversial move to ‘create blueprint’

LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall believes Jordan Henderson has an opportunity to “create a new blueprint” for discussion about LGBTQ+ rights after his controversial move to Saudi Arabia.

The England midfielder was viewed as a huge ally to the LGBTQ+ community during his time as Liverpool captain so his switch to Al-Ettifaq in a country where homosexuality is illegal and punishable by death has, understandably, attracted widespread criticism. The former Germany footballer Thomas Hitzlsperger, who announced he was gay in 2014 after his playing career was over, said the England international’s “brand” as an ally of the LGBTQ+ community is now dead.

