The Unfamiliar by Kirsty Logan review – motherhood, queered

Logan’s account of having a baby with her partner is searingly honest and doesn’t shy away from the visceral

Is queerness the latest publishing trend when it comes to books about motherhood? Have we exhausted all other iterations – yummy, slummy, tiger, helicopter, gentle, conscious, good enough and so on – such that queer people now offer the new take on pregnancy, childbirth and beyond? If this is the case, I’m fully behind it, because unlike those other #mumlife tropes, queerness represents a far more radical undoing of motherhood as we know it and is, of course, not a fad or a technique one can “try out”, but a deeply felt identity and lived experience. There is much that straight people can learn from having this LGBTQ+ lens put on conception, pregnancy and parenting.

Kirsty Logan’s searingly honest account of becoming a mum with her wife joins a growing number of queer motherhood memoirs. These include Claire Lynch’s Small, Maggie Nelson’s The Argonauts and Michelle Tea’s Knocking Myself Up. So I approached it wondering what else there was to say. What was new about two women having a baby? Why did Logan’s story need to be told? These are questions the writer herself grapples with throughout the book. By the end I was convinced not only that hers was an important story, but that her obvious struggle to tell it was really the point.

