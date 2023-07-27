The Labour party is walking a fine line on trans rights | Letters

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 27 July 2023 17:35 Hits: 3

Readers respond to the party’s stance on reforming gender recognition laws

While I agree with Gaby Hinsliff that “Labour’s new position marks the beginning, not the end, of a long road” in relation to trans matters (Labour’s overhaul of gender recognition won’t satisfy either side. But it’s a start, 25 July), I strongly urge the party to heed Robin Moira White that they must “have the integrity to properly involve trans people in the process” (Labour has shown great courage in the past on LGBTQ+ rights. Why won’t it do the same for trans people now?, 25 July).

The stark reality is that we are trying to navigate a way forward in an atmosphere of deep mistrust and, from what I have witnessed among my trans friends, understandable anger and pain at how they have been vilified. Hate crimes against the trans community have soared, they have been smeared with accusations of being predators, and many have been left totally unsupported in their healthcare needs.

